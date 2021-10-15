Russia retains third position among largest EU exporters - Eurostat

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. The value of Russian exports to the EU countries in January - August 2021 reached 94.6 bln euro, allowing Russia to take third place in the list of the largest EU exporters, like in the first six months of 2021, European statistical agency Eurostat announced on Friday.

From January to August 2021, the volume of Russian exports increased by 48.7% compared to the same period in 2020 (63.6 bln euro). In addition to Russia, the top three exporters to the EU countries included China and the United States with 285.9 and 145.8 bln euro, respectively.

The volume of exports of goods from the EU countries to Russia in the first eight months of 2021 also increased, but only by 13.6% - from 50.7 bln euro to 57.6 bln euro. The largest importers of products from the EU were the United States (255.8 bln euro in January - August 2021), the United Kingdom (181.9 bln euro), China (147.2 bln euro), and Switzerland (101.9 bln euro).

The total value of exports of EU countries to countries outside of the Union from January to August amounted to 1.4 trillion euro, which is 13.8% more than in the first eight months of 2020 (1.23 trillion euro). The volume of imports to the EU countries increased by 16.7% from 1.12 trillion euro to 1.31 trillion euro.

In 2014, the European Union imposed sanctions against Russia. The restrictive measures have been expanded and extended several times since then. Negotiations on a visa-free regime and a new basic cooperation agreement were suspended. Brussels also imposed a ban on entry to EU countries for a number of officials from the Russian Federation and froze their assets. In response, Russia imposed a ban on imports from the EU countries of a number of food products.