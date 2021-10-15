Shipments in Novorossiysk suspended due to storm — Transneft

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Transneft has suspended shipments of crude oil and petroleum products from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk due to the continuing storm, official spokesman of the Russian oil pipeline operator Igor Dyomin told reporters on Friday.

"The storm continues in Novorossiysk; activities were halted. The delay in crude oil shipments is two tanker positions, for diesel oil — one position. According to findings of the survey of Berth No. 7 damaged during the storm, a minor repair is needed for it. It will be ready for operation from Monday, after the replacement of fenders," the spokesperson said.

The storm warning continues to be in effect in the Baltic seaports. Work is underway according to the actual weather. The port of Makhachkala on the Caspian Sea is in service again to catch up the schedule of oil discharge from tankers. The work is on track in the Far Eastern port of Kozmino. Weather is expected to worsen during the weekend and a typhoon is possible, Dyomin said.

There are no late tankers. The system intake is without significant deviations.