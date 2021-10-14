Russia to multiply cargo traffic along Northern Sea Route — Putin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia intends to multiply cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route, with its role growing on the back of climate change, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, speaking via a video link at the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference.

Russia "is successfully implementing transportation along the unique route - the Northern Sea Route," the head of state noted. "Its role goes up and up on the back of the climate change taking place, explosive industrial growth in the Asia-Pacific Region and the need to support the closest, the most cost efficient routes of goods delivery from the East to the West and in the reverse direction," Putin said.

"We intend to increase freight traffic along the Northern Sea Route many times over its entire length of 10,500 kilometres, build infrastructure facilities, including those that ensure reliable communications and navigation, and improve port facilities" the president added.

Real steps are taken to develop the Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker fleet, Putin said. "We invite all interested partners, including our Chinese friends, to more actively use the capabilities of the Northern Sea Route to build up trading operations with Europe," he added.