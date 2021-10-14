World will hardly turn away from using hydrocarbons in coming decades, says Novak

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The share of hydrocarbons will still dominate in the global energy balance in coming decades, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian Energy Week on Thursday.

"Today the share of hydrocarbons on the market stands at around 85% globally. Oil’s share is around 31% in the energy balance. Obviously, we will not turn away from hydrocarbons in coming decades, despite projections, which are very different, on the future of hydrocarbons," he said.

The share of hydrocarbons will be declining to 65-70%, instead of 20-30% as some experts project, Novak added.

