Putin has not yet made decision on gas export by Rosneft — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet made the decision on gas export by the Russian oil and gas major Rosneft, press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, I know nothing about that, I am unaware of any decisions made in this regard," the Kremlin’s spokesman said. There is no definite term for making the decision, he noted. "This issue is being considered, [Rosneft CEO Igor] Sechin indeed raised this issue with the President and it will be worked out in the government," Peskov said.

"The President did not make any decisions," he added.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and BP CEO Bernard Looney hashed over the prospects of providing gas supplies to Europe under an export contract between the companies, Rosneft said earlier today.