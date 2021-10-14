Gazprom flawlessly meets commitments to Latvia — Latvijas Gaze

RIGA, October 14. /TASS/. Russian gas holding Gazprom strictly performs all its obligations on gas supplies to Latvia, CEO of Latvijas Gaze Aigars Kalvitis told TASS on Thursday.

"I cannot speak about others but Gazprom honors all its contractual obligations fairly neatly as far as we are concerned," the top manager said. "Fundamentally, we receive all the quantities we ordered. I do not see any serious failures in our region," Kalvitis noted.

"Latvia injected its volumes to the underground storage," the top manager added.