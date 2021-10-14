Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline launch can stabilize gas prices — Latvijas Gaze

RIGA, October 14. /TASS/. Launch of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is the only efficient tool to stabilize gas prices, CEO of Latvijas Gaze Aigars Kalvitis told TASS on Thursday.

"I cannot comment on difficulties, why it [the pipeline] has not yet been opened," the top manager said. "However, I see the only efficient tool for the market stabilization so far - the start of Nord Stream 2 functioning," Kalvitis said.

The recent level of gas prices is driven by several factors, the top manager said. "Several causes, most probably," he noted. "Europe experiences a huge gas shortage because the price in Asia is twice higher as early as from the summer start. Almost all deliveries go to Asia; the shortage occurs that has not yet been managed to be closed," Kalvitis said.

"If the winter is not too cold, the price will most probably stabilize," the top manager said. "Still, opening of the Nord Stream 2 can also influence on stabilization," he added.