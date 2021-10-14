Russian government plans to attract $1.5 billion to buy on lease 318 vessels to 2030

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade drafted a project to attract 108 billion rubles ($1.5 billion) to buy on lease 318 vessels to 2030, the ministry’s representative Alexei Isachkin told the Federation Council on Wednesday.

"We see that a most effective measure to order a new fleet is to use beneficial leasing. Together with the State Transport Leasing Company we have drafted and forwarded to the Ministry of Economic Development and the Finance Ministry a document to attract 108 billion rubles for this program in the framework of building 318 vessels to 2030," he said.

About 150 of those vessels could be used for the so-called Northern supplies, he added. Another important project under that initiative is an investment project to upgrade the Russian facilities to build the modern domestic river fleet. This project is being implemented at the Zhatay Shipyard in Yakutsk. The term has been extended to 2023.

In 2020, 3.1 million tonnes of goods worth 72.1 billion rubles ($1 billion) were shipped under the Northern supplies program. The state support was 22.1 billion rubles ($308 million).