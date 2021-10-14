Russia’s key task is to ensure growth of people’s incomes — Putin

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russia’s key task is to ensure the growth of people’s incomes but populist methods are inadmissible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"For us, the most important problem and the key task we must resolve is to ensure the growth of people’s incomes. It is our major, key task and we are not going to use simple linear methods to resolve it," he said in an interview with CNBC that was posted on the Kremlin website on Thursday.

For these ends, according to the Russian president, it is necessary to ensure economic growth and improve its quality. "It is a long-term task. We are not going to use populist methods. We will resolve key social tasks, including the growth of people’s incomes and the second very important for us demographic problem, on the basis of the qualitative economy growth," he said.

According to the president, nations development goals have been outlined to resolve a range of social problems in the spheres of public health, education and support to families with children. He stressed that the two key problems - those of demography and growth of people’s incomes - are to be resolved on a serious economic basis.

"This is what we are going to do in the near future," he added.