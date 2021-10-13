Unilateral carbon tax in EU may lead to energy price growth, Putin says

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Energy prices in Europe can grow dramatically if the EU unilaterally introduces a carbon tax, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"What we see and hear now in the European Union regarding the carbon tax definitely gives rise to certain concerns," the President said. "If decisions are made unilaterally, if we see this is an instrument of unfair competition, then, I believe, the result will be similar to current developments. Prices will simply move up, that is all," Putin noted.

Russia will respond accordingly to all "inappropriate decisions," the President stressed.