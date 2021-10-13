Russian companies never refused to supply gas abroad above contracts — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian companies never rejected requests of foreign partners for natural gas supply above available contracts even in challenging fall and winter periods, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"There was not a single case when our companies refused to meet requesting positions of our partners to increase supplies. Even in challenging fall and winter periods, if our partners requested to increase supplies even above contractual obligations, we always did it. We did it now. We are supplying as much as our partners post requests for purchase," Putin said.

The Russian leader noted that Europe is currently producing about 54 bln cubic meters of gas per year. "Production is falling. In the United Kingdom, in the Netherlands, in Norway and, to all appearances, it will continue falling further on," the President said.

At the same time, Gazprom alone is producing over 500 bln cubic meters of gas and "production is growing and will continue growing," Putin added.