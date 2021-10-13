Putin calls for global mechanism for balancing energy market without prejudice

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin urged to develop global mechanism for balancing the energy market and to start a dialogue on this topic free from prejudice.

"Now we have to agree on global mechanisms for balancing the energy market, to launch a substantive, detailed dialogue on this topic between producers and consumers of energy resources, free from political prejudice. We are talking about extremely important issues that directly influence the work of enterprises, organizations, and the well-being of millions of households both in Russia and in the countries of our partners, including in Europe," Putin said on Wednesday at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

Putin expressed confidence that in the course of such dialogue "solutions could be found that take into account market trends and the interests of all parties".