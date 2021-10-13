Putin considers efficiency of energy production most important factor in economic growth

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to the participants of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, which takes place in Moscow on October 13-15. The telegram was published on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.

"The efficiency of energy production and consumption is the most important factor in the growth of national economies and has a significant impact on people’s quality of life. Many countries have already adopted policies to accelerate the development of clean energy technologies," President said.

He also noted that the forum would particularly focus on the possibility of developing green energy based on renewable sources and the transition to new, more environmentally friendly fuels. The forum venue will once again play host to representatives of government agencies, major companies and the expert community from Russia and abroad, Putin added.

"There are a number of issues related to current trends on the global energy market on the agenda, including efforts to improve the industry’s infrastructure and introduce cutting-edge digital technologies," the president emphasized.

Putin expects the events of the Russian Energy Week to allow its participants to learn more about the achievements of the country’s fuel and energy sector, and their initiatives to be put into practice.

Russian Energy Week International Forum serves as a platform for discussing the main challenges faced by the energy sector. The forum is being held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy. This year the forum will contain more than 30 business events, with heads of more than 200 companies from various sectors of the fuel and energy complex, from oil and gas, coal and electric power complexes, expected to participate.