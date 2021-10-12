Russian Agriculture Ministry does not expect shortage in any food category

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture does not expect a shortage in Russia in any food category, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Agriculture does not expect a shortage on the domestic market in any food category," the statement reads.

In particular, Russians will be provided with vegetables in full scope, considering outdoor production kept at the last year level, a notable growth in winter greenhouses and imported supplies in the off-season time.

At the same time, the situation on the food market deserves particular attention, the ministry said. A price hike not inherent for this period of the year is registered for two groups of products, fruits and vegetables and animal products.