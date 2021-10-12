Russia, OPEC to resume offline energy dialog

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will return to the offline format of the energy dialog during the Russian Energy Week, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday on the air with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"Certainly, our colleagues from OPEC+ will attend [the event]. We will have one of the activities on the Forum platform - this is the Russia-OPEC dialog, the traditional dialog held earlier annually. This year, we will resume the format of offline interaction with our colleagues," the official said.

About two thousand participants have already registered for the forum, Novak noted. "These are Russian participants in the first instance and foreigners. Our forum stirs interest because it is the international forum," he added.

The Russian Energy Week will be held this year in Moscow on October 13-15.