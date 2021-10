WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. The US told the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that has no intention to fight for IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva’s resignation over the scandal surrounding 2018 WilmerHale audit regarding the World Bank’s Doing Business report, Bloomberg says.

After the Fund investigates the accusations against Georgieva, she will most likely retain her IMF office, the report says.