Users across the world report Instagram outages

TASS, October 8. Users across the world reported Instagram outages on Friday, according to Downdetector, a service monitoring the operation of popular internet resources.

Complaints came from the United States, Canada, Germany, Great Britain, and a number of other countries. Outages were reported by Russian users too.

According to Downdetector, 65% of users said they have problems with the operation of apps, 21% have problems with the site, and 13% cannot access the server.

Outages were reported in the operation Facebook and Facebook Messenegr.