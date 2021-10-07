Court upholds fine on Twitter — press service

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The Tagansky Court of Moscow has left unchanged administrative fines of 5.5 mln rubles ($76,500) earlier imposed on Twitter due to its refusal to delete prohibited content, the press service of the Court told TASS.

"Rulings of the Justice of the Peace of Court Section No. 422 of Moscow’s Tagansky District dated July 26, imposing administrative fines on Twitter Inc. in the amount of 2.5 and 3 mln rubles for committal of administrative offenses stipulated in Part 2 of Art. 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (refusal to delete information subject to mandatory removal under Russian laws), were left unchanged by decisions of the Tagansky Court of October 7," the press service said.

"The company has not paid any fine of the ones imposed on it in the year to date. The recovery of fines worth 8.9 mln rubles ($123,800) has come into force at present. Papers were sent to the court bailiffs service for recovery," the press service added.