Tatneft resumes operations in Libya — senior manager

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Tatneft restarts operations on oilfields in Libya, suspended in 2014 because of hostilities in the country, Assistant to General Director Vasily Mozgovoi said at an online conference with investors on Wednesday.

"Operations are restarting in Libya, although not on all blocks - we had four PSA [Production Sharing Agreements - TASS] signed there. The force majeure continues but we start working again on certain fields," he said.

Tatneft worked in Libya under the concessionary agreement from 2005 to 2014, when hostilities erupted in the country.