WhatsApp back after outage - CEO

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. WhatsApp messenger has been finally restored after a recent major outage, the company’s CEO Will Cathcart wrote on Twitter.

"We're entirely back up and running now. We know that people were unable to use @WhatsApp to connect with their friends, family, businesses, community groups, and more today - a humbling reminder of how much people and organizations rely on our app every day. We take our mission seriously, and I'm grateful to everyone who worked hard to bring our service back with the reliability you expect from @WhatsApp. We'll learn and grow from this, and continue working to provide you with a simple, secure, and reliable private messaging app," he wrote.

Earlier, users around the world noted that the messenger was once again available after several hours of outage.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. Instagram and Facebook have also reported coming back online. Thus, the global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.