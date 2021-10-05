Social networks disruptions show need to move away from IT monopolies - expert

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Disruptions in the work of a number of Internet platforms indicate the need to move away from monopoly in social networks and the IT sphere in general, Head of Opora Russia IT committee, Softline Vice President for investments Elena Volotovskaya told Russia.

"One thing can be said for sure - there is no place for monopoly in social networks and in the IT sphere in general. It is good that there is an alternative in the form of Telegram and Twitter, which means that communications are not broken," Volotovskaya said.

"I am sure that the full functionality of Facebook and Instagram will be restored very quickly - after all, we are talking about billions of dollars and loyalty of a multi-million audience. But this is a call that cannot be ignored. Competition and diversification are necessary in the field of social contacts. If your business is connected with digital, then it is always good to have two Internet channels, several servers on different platforms, so that in case of failures in one you can work with another," Volotovskaya said.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them. The global outage lasted more than 6,5 hours.