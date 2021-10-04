Facebook traffic starts to grow, could be sign of recovery - monitoring group Kentik

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. The social network Facebook traffic started to grow, which may be a sign of recovery, monitoring group Kentik said on Twitter.

The group recorded slight growth in social media traffic about half an hour ago.

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer wrote earlier on Twitter that the company’s specialists were trying to eliminate network problems. "Sincere apologies to everyone impacted by outages of Facebook-powered services right now. We are experiencing networking issues and teams are working as fast as possible to debug and restore as fast as possible," he said.

Schroepfer did not state when the services could resume activities and what could have caused the problems.

On Monday, users around the world reported a massive disruption in the activities of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Facebook, which owns these social networks and the messenger, confirmed information about the problems and assured that they are working to fix them.