US IT companies’ stocks plummet amid outage

NEW YORK, October 5. /TASS/. Facebook shares dropped 4.89% on Monday amid reports of massive disruptions in the activities of social networks and messengers - Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram - around the world, according to the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of other large US IT companies are also falling. Thus, shares of Twitter fell by 5.79%, Alphabet (owns Google) - by 2.11%, Amazon - by 2.85 %, Apple - by 2.46%.

The NASDAQ fell by 311.22 points (2.14%) to 14,255.48 points, the Dow Jones fell by 323.27 points (0.94%) to 34,003.19 points, and the S&P 500 fell by 56.55 points (1.30%) to around 4,300.49 points.