MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The global Facebook outage has demonstrated the need for tougher competition in this sphere, Russian Interment ombudsman Dmitry Marinichev told TASS on Monday.

"I think that a conclusion is obvious: competition we are used to in the everyday business environment, when the government set hopes on competition as the basis for economic development, it is important in the information sphere as well. Governments need to keep an eye on the information competition agenda and prevent such monopolization of the information space because it is the cheapest way of organizing content availability to the users," he said.

According to Marinichev, 2-4 various messenger services "is not a whim or a fashion statement." "They will make it possible to stay in contact when problems emerge in our life," he said, adding that the current problems could be resolved during the coming night. "Typically, it takes a day to correct everything and such things don’t incur serious losses," he noted.

According to Downdetector, a service monitoring the operation of popular internet resources, users reported a crash of Zuckerberg’s social media companies, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram minutes before the market closed on Monday evening.

By now, Facebook shares have dropped by 5.8%, Twitter’s - by 6.7%, Alphabet’s - by 3%, and Amazon’s - by 2.8%.