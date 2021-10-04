Leading American IT company shares drop amidst massive disruption

NEW YORK, October 4. / TASS /. Shares of Facebook Inc declined by 5.8% (as of 20:48 Moscow time compared to the value at the time of the opening of the exchange) amid reports of massive disruptions around the world in the work of social networks and messengers Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the data from the New York Stock Exchange on Monday

The value of shares of other large American IT companies is falling: Twitter - by 6.7% (however, it is working), Alphabet by 3%, Amazon by 2.8%.

Earlier Monday, users reported a massive disruption to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, according to Downdetector. The social networks management confirmed the information and assured that they were working to fix the issues.