Brent price on ICE exchange up over $ 81 per barrel

MOSCOW, October 4. / TASS /. The cost of a Brent oil futures contract for December 2021 delivery on the London ICE stock exchange is up by 2.59% to $ 81.46 per barrel, according to data from the trading floor at 16:45 Moscow time on Monday.

As of 17:24 Moscow time, Brent crude was trading at $ 81.34 per barrel (+ 2.6%). The last time the price of Brent exceeded $ 81 per barrel was in October 2018.

Oil prices continue to rise amid recommendations of the OPEC + monitoring committee to restore oil production by 400,000 barrels per day in November.

The cost of a WTI crude oil futures increased by 2.42% to $ 77.72 per barrel.