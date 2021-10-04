OPEC+ ministerial meeting kicks off online — source

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. The joint ministerial meeting of OPEC+ member-countries has started in a videoconference mode, a source in one of delegations told TASS.

Ministers are expected to discuss to what extent the schedule of oil production increase by 400,000 barrels daily per month will meet global market needs in November 2021 and update further plans of oil production growth.

OPEC+ member-states are restoring oil production slashed last year since May 2021. The plan provides the return of 400,000 barrels per day to the market in monthly terms.