Oil lifting from CPC Marine Terminal up 2.3% in September to 4.42 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The oil lifting from the Russian unit of the CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium) Marine Terminal (CPC-R) amounted to around 4.423 mln tonnes in September 2021, up by 2.33% year-on-year, according to the data released by the consortium on Friday.

In August 2021, around 4.16 mln tonnes of oil were lifted, which brings the increase in last month’s oil lifting compared to August to 6.4%. In August-September 2021 a total of 8.58 mln tonnes of oil were lifted from the marine terminal.

According to the monthly oil lifting data provided by the consortium, around 43.9 mln tonnes of oil were lifted from the marine terminal of the Russian unit of the CPC in January-September 2021, down by 1.6% year-on-year.

The marine terminal released 84 tankers in August-September, and 424 vessels year-to-date, according to the consortium. Particularly, 3.276 mln tonnes of crude oil were supplied from the Tengiz field in August-September, 1.43 mln tonnes — from the Karachaganak field, 2.74 mln tonnes — from the Kashagan field, and another 41,380 tonnes — from other Kazakhstani producers.

Kazakhstan's producers shipped in total of 7.483 mln tonnes of oil in the period, whereas 1.1 mln tonnes of lifted crude were received from the Russian territory.

CPC is the pipeline system connecting Kazakhstan with a seaport in Novorossiysk area, where tankers are loaded with oil for the supply to global markets. The 1,511 km long pipeline links oilfields in the West Kazakhstan with the marine terminal in Novorossiysk. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings that allow loading tankers safely at a significant distance offshore, also amid poor weather conditions.