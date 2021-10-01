European UGS lag behind filling rate by 20.5 bln cubic meters — Gazprom

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storages (UGS) as of the end of September 2021 remain at the lowest level in many years. Europe may fail to replenish up to a third of the gas volumes taken from storages over the prior season, Russian gas holding Gazprom says on Friday.

"The filling slippage is 20.5 bln cubic meters of gas compared to last year," the company said. About 76 bln cubic meters of gas will be in storages by October 12 (the opening date of withdrawal starts in 2020) if the average daily injection rates in September are kept, Gazprom noted. "Hence, 28% or 18.6 bln cubic meters of gas out of 66.2 bln cubic meters taken from European UGS over the prior heating season will remain non-replenished," the company added.

Natural gas prices in Europe climbed to all-time high $1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters when today’s trading session kicked off.