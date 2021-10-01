Exchange price of jet fuel hits all-time high again

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The exchange price of jet fuel increased by 1.76% during Friday trading to 52,835 rubles ($724.24) per tonne for the first time ever, according to the trading data of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX).

The exchange price of this type of fuel was last above 52,000 rubles per tonne on November 1, 2018 (52,010 rubles per tonne).

Meanwhile the price of the 95 Octane, or premium gasoline, was flat at 60,354 ($827.24) per tonne. The price of diesel fuel edged up by 0.2% to 50,485 rubles per tonne, while the price of furnace fuel oil added 0.93% to 26,448 rubles per tonne.

The exchange price of liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) slipped by 0.74% to 40,216 rubles per tonne. The price of the 92 Octane, or regular gasoline, rose by 0.17% to 57,612 rubles per tonne.