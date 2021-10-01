Moldova to buy Russian gas at $790/1,000 cubic meters in October — official

CHISINAU, October 1. /TASS/. Moldova will buy Russian gas at a price of $790 per 1,000 cubic meters in October, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said on Friday.

"The price of $790 [per 1,000 cubic meters - TASS] for September will be applied for October," the official said. "Irrespective of this situation, tariffs for individuals and legal entities will not change until we complete the discussion and have signed a longer term contract," Spinu noted.

The country will import Russian gas on market conditions until signing the new contract, CEO of Moldovagaz distribution company Vadim Ceban told TASS. Negotiations on the long-term contract and its price would continue, he added.

Moldova imported gas last year at an average price of $148.87 per 1,000 cubic meters, including transportation costs up to the border.