Ukraine lags behind UGS filling rate by 32.6%, or 9.1 bln cubic meters — Gazprom

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The filling rate of Ukrainian underground gas storages (UGS) lagged behind by 32.6%, or 9.1 bln cubic meters, as of September 29 against last year’s figure, Russian gas holding Gazprom said on Friday.

"Slippage in Ukrainian UGS against last year stands at 32.6%, or 9.1 bln cubic meters of gas, as of September 29," the company said.

Ukraine halted direct purchases of Russian gas in November 2015 and replace it with the so-called ‘virtual reverse’ from Europe. It means Ukraine formally acquires gas from European companies but actually takes a portion of the transit quantity flowing from Russia to Europe. Such gas does not physically cross the western border of Ukraine and it is considered as imported from Europe.