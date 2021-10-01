Average price of Urals oil rises 1.8-fold to $72.46 per barrel in September

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The average price of Russian export oil Urals in September rose 1.8-fold year-on-year to $72.46 per barrel, according to the Ministry of Finance.

"The average price for Urals oil in September 2021 was $72.46 per barrel, which is 1.8-fold higher than in September 2020 ($40.91 per barrel)," the message said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of September 15, the average price for Urals oil for the monitoring period (from August 15 to September 14) reached $69.04 per barrel.

The average price of Russian export oil Urals in January-September 2021 reached $65.96 per barrel. In January-September 2020, its price was $40.84 per barrel.

The average price of Urals oil in January-August 2021 was $65.1 per barrel.