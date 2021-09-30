Business should get involved in national climate strategy development — presidential envoy

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian business should contribute to the development of the national climate strategy, Special Russian Presidential Envoy for International Organizations Anatoly Chubais said at the Net Zero Climate Summit on Thursday.

"Starting with the Paris Agreement, we have been getting into gear for six years. We have started moving recently. The Russian government has indeed rolled out the preparation of the Russian national climate strategy. The ball is now in the court of the business [community] because the government cannot operate in a vacuum," Chubais said.

The presidential envoy criticized the opinion that the climate agenda was imposed from overseas and is not relevant for the country at present.

"We are often told that this is a foreign agenda, and not a Russian one. I would recommend such individuals to watch in the Internet the statement of the Russian President made at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he directly slammed such views as ridiculous. If we indeed want our economy to expand, to have growth rates above the world average, if we really want pensions and the salaries of government employees to rise, if we want the state to exercise all of its security functions, then there is only one path and that is called the ‘green’ one," Chubais stated.