No decision taken yet to build NPP in Kazakhstan — Energy Minister

NUR-SULTAN, September 30. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s authorities are considering the potential construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country but no decision has been taken yet, Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliev said at a press conference on Thursday.

"A decision on the construction of the nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan has not yet been made. This issue is under examination so far. Our energy balance of consumption and production is studied in the first instance," the Minister said.

The opinion of the population will be addressed in the context of the environmental code of Kazakhstan when making the decision, he added.

Russia can build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan and provide other support to the Kazakh side on this matter, President Vladimir Putin said earlier today at the Interregional Cooperation Forum of Russia and Kazakhstan.