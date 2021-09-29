Hainan's government issues $ 2.18 billion bonds on free trade port project

HAIKOU, September 29. /TASS/. The Hainan government issued local bonds worth 14.05 billion yuan (about $ 2.18 billion) to raise funds to promote the free trade port's project, reported www.hinews.cn.

This is the fifth tranche of government bonds issued by the local authorities to accelerate the socio-economic development of the project to build a free trade port in the province and repay the principal amount of local government bonds due this year. The issued bonds can be divided into two types: refinancing bonds worth 890 million yuan (about $ 137.8 million) and recently added special bonds worth 13.16 billion yuan (about $ 2.04 billion).

The special bonds are intended to attract financing for projects related to transport infrastructure, public welfare, environmental protection, renovation of old residential buildings and construction of municipal infrastructure at Hainan's free trade port.

Hainan's free trade port program, published on June 1, 2020, envisages the transformation of the island into a special customs zone. The country's government expects to complete the creation of a free port in general by 2025: by this time, a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be installed on the island.

By 2035, the free port and its model will become more solid. By this time, it is planned to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, people, freight traffic on Hainan.