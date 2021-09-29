Contracts for gas deliveries to Germany are performed — Economy Ministry

BERLIN, September 29. /TASS/. Contracts for gas supplies to Germany are performed and gas storages, are filled by 67%, spokesperson of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany Beate Baron said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"According to our information, all the conditions of contracts <...> are met, including by the Russian side," Baron said. "Gas storages are filled by 67%. The incremental growth is slow, but it is higher than last week," the spokesperson noted.

"Reliability of supplies is provided, just as it was in prior years," she said. Germany has more gas reserves in storages than across Europe on the whole, Baron added.