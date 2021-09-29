Bilateral trade turnover with Russia is stable — Swiss Ambassador

YEKATERINBURG, September 29. /TASS/. The turnover between Russia and Switzerland is stable, Ambassador of Switzerland in Russia Krystyna Marty Lang told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are quite happy the numbers with Russia are very stable," the diplomat said. Last year, "the numbers went down just a little bit but were quite stable," she noted. "I mean, trade and investments were not severely affected," Lang said.

"The Swiss economy is recovering quite fast. Some of the sectors are still suffering, in particular when I think of hotels and restaurants, but in general the Swiss economy and its business have recovered very fast after 2020," the diplomat said.

"And what I have seen, the Russian economy has not suffered too much either during the COVID because of its structure, so I am quite confident we will be able to continue with the good numbers we had in the past also in future," Lang added.