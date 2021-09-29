Putin says TurkStream gives Ankara sense of stability amid current gas market challenges

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his appreciation to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his stance on the construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline.

"TurkStream, the gas pipeline system to Turkey and by transit to Southern European nations, has been launched and is operating in full swing," Putin said during his talks with Erdogan on Wednesday.

"In this regard, I can only express [my] appreciation to you once again for the unwavering and consistent position on the construction of this gas pipeline system, which meets the interests of the Turkish people and Russia," Putin said. "Now that we are witnessing fairly challenging and turbulent developments unfolding on the European gas market, Turkey feels utterly confident and secure," he emphasized.

TurkStream is a gas pipeline laid across the Black Sea to deliver Russian gas to Turkey and European countries. Its total length is about 1,100 km, and the total capacity is 31.5 bln cubic meters annually. Construction of the onshore pipeline segment on the territory of Turkey ended in November 2019. The pipeline was formally commissioned in January 2020.