Canadian chocolate maker plans to set up production base on Hainan

HAIKOU, September 29. /TASS/. Canada's Green Chocolate Works plans to set up a chocolate, ice cream and confectionery base in Haikou's Jiangdong New Economic Development District (the capital of Hainan), reported www.hinews.cn.

According to the news outlet, Green Chocolate Works has already completed registration in Jiangdong district. As indicated in the material, in the near future it will continue to invest in Hainan's development, taking advantage of the preferences of the free trade port, in particular, tax incentives, reduced production costs and a number of other advantages. The timing of the construction of the production base in Jiangdong has not yet been specified.

Green Chocolate Works (headquartered in Vancouver.) was founded in 1996 and specializes in the production and supply of various types of chocolate products.

In June 2018, the Hainan administration announced the establishment of a new Jiangdong Economic Development Area near Meilan International Airport. Leading commercial, industrial and energy corporations, financial institutions, included in the list of the 500 largest commercial organizations in China, have already begun to operate here. The area of ​​this special development zone exceeds 298 sq. km. In 2021, the Haikou administration is investing 25 billion yuan (about $ 3.86 billion) in Jiangdong Economic Development District.

On June 1, 2020, the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council published a program for the formation of Hainan's free trade port. The document provides for the creation of a special customs zone on this tropical island. The Chinese authorities plan to complete the construction of a free port on the territory of the province in general in 2025, by that time a system for ensuring free trade and investment should be ensured on the island. By 2035, it is planned to ensure freedom of trade and investment, cross-border movement of capital, people, and freight traffic on Hainan.