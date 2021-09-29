Russia, Turkey increase trade turnover after pandemic — Putin

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey not only compensated for losses in trade due to the coronavirus pandemic but also increased it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We have not only compensated for everything that we have lost during the pandemic year but also increased it," Putin said.

Putin noted that contacts between representatives of the two countries continued during the pandemic. "It is pleasant to see that our relations are developing, developing positively," he said, adding that the relevant departments are constantly working with each other.

According to Putin, in 2020 Russia and Turkey "had a turnover gap of more than 20%". "This year, in just nine months, even in 8.5 [months], the growth was over 55 [percent]," Putin said.