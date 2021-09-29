Tourism recovering gradually after downturn during pandemic, says Putin

SOCHI, September 29. /TASS/. The spread of the coronavirus hit hard the global tourism sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, adding that the situation is gradually recovering.

"The pandemic hit very hard the tourism sector overall globally," he said, mentioning the situation with the tourist flow between the two countries as an example as 6.8 mln Russian tourists visited Turkey in 2019, and only 1.5 mln — in 2020.

"Currently, the situation is recovering gradually. In nine months of this year, 2.5 mln Russian tourists [visited Turkey]," Putin said.

The state of affairs in this area particularly depends on the cooperation between the two countries in tackling the coronavirus spread, which is going "quite positively, with good rates," he added.