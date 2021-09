MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Natural gas prices in Europe dropped to about $970 per 1,000 cubic meters after the record-breaking growth during the trading session on Tuesday, according to ICE data.

Gas prices in Europe currently gain about 4% from the trading session opening.

October futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands climbed earlier today to record-breaking $1,040 per 1,000 cubic meters.