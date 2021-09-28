Russia-Hungary gas agreement does not violate anyone's rights — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The new long-term contract between Hungary and Russian company Gazprom for gas supplies to the country bypassing Ukraine does not violate anyone's rights, Kiev has no right to interfere in this aspect of bilateral relations between Moscow and Budapest, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is a long-term contract, which will guarantee reliable, predictable, regular gas supplies to Hungary along guaranteed and economically profitable routes. Nobody's rights are violated here. No international trade norms are violated here. Hardly any country, including Ukraine, has the right to interfere in this aspect of Russian-Hungarian relations," Peskov said.

Earlier on Tuesday, spokesman for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Nikolenko said that transporting gas bypassing Ukraine undermines its national security, as well as Europe’s energy security. According to Peskov, this "does not require retaliatory actions" from Moscow. "This is part of our bilateral relations with Hungary," he said.

On Monday, Hungary signed a new long-term contract with Gazprom to supply gas bypassing Ukraine. Before the agreement was concluded, Kiev announced its disappointment with the deal and promised to apply to the European Commission for an assessment of the deal’s compliance with European energy legislation.