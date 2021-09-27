Betuvacs vaccine against COVID-19 may begin to be produced in early 2022

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The production of Russia's newly-developed vaccine against coronavirus may begin in the first half of 2022, Chairman of the Board of the Human Stem Cells Institute, Artur Isayev, told TASS.

"I hope that everything will begin next year. I anticipate that it will be in the first half of his year," he said.

On September 27, it was announced that Russia's Health Ministry had authorized the beginning of clinical trials for the Betuvacs vaccine against the coronavirus.

The Institute hopes that in February-March 2022, it will submit its interim report to the Health Ministry on the first and second phases of the inoculation’s clinical tests. If permission is granted, the shot may begin to be manufactured on the massive scale at the institute's facility in the Perm Region. Other manufacturers may be invited to join in later.

Betuvacs-Cov-2 is a subunit recombinant vaccine based on spherical particles with a surface antigen (protein) of the coronavirus. The vaccine was developed by the Betuvacs company, a resident of Skolkovo, affiliated with the Human Stem Cells Institute group. A group of 170 patients will participate in the trials at clinical centers in St. Petersburg and Perm. According to the developer, the vaccine has demonstrated a sufficiently good safety and efficacy profile. Strong SARS-CoV-2 antibody formation was shown during animal model tests.

The vaccine is given in two doses at a 28-day interval. The developers say it will be possible to use it for the vaccination of risk groups and for revaccination.