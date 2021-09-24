Nord Stream 2 will help maintain energy security of EU - Hungarian minister

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will make a significant contribution to ensuring long-term energy security of the European Union, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in an interview with TASS.

"Russian-Hungarian energy cooperation contributes a lot to the energy security of Hungary and I do believe that the new pipelines which were built, I mean Nord Stream 2 and Southern Stream pipeline, those are all contributions to the long-term security and stability of gas supply of the entire EU," the minister said.

Earlier, Gazprom announced that the construction of Nord Stream 2 was completed on the morning of September 10. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that Gazprom could supply the first gas via the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to the European market already during this heating season, before the end of 2021.