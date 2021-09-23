Authorities and business agree on cut-off price for mineral extraction tax, says minister

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The new formulas of the mineral extraction tax (MET) for the mining industry will include cut-off prices for raw materials in order to take into account market cycle and to avoid negative impact on investments, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters.

"If we use the current approach under any conditions, it can affect investment plans," he said adding that the reached agreement is "closer to a compromise."

"There will be some cut-off prices fixed when we return to the current level of taxation. This is an important point, it provides for flexibility," he said.

New tax conditions

At a meeting on Thursday, authorities and businesses agreed on new tax conditions for the mining sector. In general, the authorities are going to rise mineral extraction tax rates.

The minister noted that the authorities are interested in a flexible taxation system.

"In other words, now there is a good market situation, and we are all influenced by it," he said.