Next German cabinet unlikely to stop Nord Stream 2, says head of Bundestag committee

BERLIN, September 22. /TASS/. The process of forming the next ruling coalition in Germany may stall and the future cabinet of ministers is unlikely to stop Nord Stream 2, Chairman of the Bundestag’s Committee on Economic Affairs and Energy Klaus Ernst said in response to TASS request on Wednesday.

"I consider that unrealistic that the future federal government will be able to stop the project, even if it wanted to. I am glad that the project is finally nearing completion," he said. Ernst "does not think that the new German government will be formed by December," the Left Party politician added.

Bundestag elections will be held in Germany on September 26, after which a new government and a new chancellor will appear in the country. The German Green Party that opposes Nord Stream 2, is likely to enter the cabinet of ministers. The current government headed by Angela Merkel has pointed out that the construction of the pipeline should be completed.

The construction of Nord Stream 2 was fully completed on September 10. Before pumping can commence, the operator of the project should submit certificates of technical norms conformance to the Stralsund mining authority. It should also be registered as an independent transport operator - the Federal grid agency (Bundesnetzagentur) is to issue certification by January 8, 2022. The agency cannot prohibit gas pumping, but if it starts before the registration is finalized the operator will be fined.