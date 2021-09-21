Putin urges significant progress on all national development goals by 2024

NOVO-OGAREVO, September 21. /TASS/. Russia should make significant progress on all national development goals by 2024, that is why the budget for the next three years requires the utmost consideration in terms of strategically important areas, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues on Tuesday.

"Of course, economic growth is the key to the successful implementation of state plans and projects, achievement of national development goals. I stress that by 2024 we must achieve significant, noticeable progress in all national goals," the head of state said.

In this regard, the federal budget for the next three years "requires the utmost consideration, concentration of forces and resources in the main, strategically important directions for us."

"This also concerns such tasks as increasing life expectancy - one of the key indicators, reducing poverty. The same goes for the social sector, improving the ecology and living environment, which worries millions of our people," the President said.

Putin called on forming a model of sustainable economic development, making it applicable to all industries and regions of Russia.

"We need confident, positive economic dynamics to create new well-paid jobs, to increase the incomes of our citizens, the well-being of Russian families," the President added.

In compliance with President Vladimir Putin’s May Decree of 2018, National Projects in 12 areas have been worked out. They cover demography, culture, healthcare, education, housing and urban development, the environment, roads, labor efficiency and employment maintenance, science, the digital economy, small and mid-sized business, international cooperation and exports. The implementation of the National Projects slated by 2024 is estimated to cost around 25.7 trillion rubles ($352 bln).