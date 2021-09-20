Armenia, Russia achieve positive trade turnover dynamics, says ministry

YEREVAN, September 20. /TASS/. Armenia and Russia managed to cope with the negative trends in mutual trade related to the coronavirus pandemic-related restrictions in the first half of 2021, and bring trade turnover to positive dynamics, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Dmitry Volvach told a forum on Monday.

"As deputy prime ministers of our countries said, we managed to cope with the negative trends in mutual trade, including those related to COVID-19-related restrictions, [we] achieved positive trade turnover dynamics and re-covered the nine-percent decrease in activity in 2020 with a 17% increase," he said.

Russian deliveries of fuel and energy goods, transport vehicles, food, agricultural stock, chemical products to Armenia rose, Deputy Minister noted, adding that supplies from Armenia to Russia also went up.